Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210909-N-LK647-0145 [Image 14 of 17]

    210909-N-LK647-0145

    LUANDA, ANGOLA

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210909-N-LK647-0145 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, left, and Angola Police Commissioner Elizabeth M.R. Franque pose for a photo following a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:51
    Photo ID: 6828494
    VIRIN: 210909-N-LK647-0145
    Resolution: 4285x3061
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: LUANDA, AO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210909-N-LK647-0145 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210909-N-LK647-0122
    210909-N-LK647-0112
    210909-N-LK647-0140
    210909-N-LK647-0130
    210909-N-LK647-0099
    210909-N-LK647-0075
    210909-N-LK647-0134
    210909-N-LK647-0143
    210909-N-LK647-0104
    210909-N-LK647-0045
    210909-N-LK647-0160
    210909-N-LK647-0031
    210909-N-LK647-0085
    210909-N-LK647-0145
    210909-N-LK647-0081
    210909-N-LK647-0023
    210909-N-LK647-0163

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT