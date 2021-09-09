210909-N-LK647-0160 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, fifth from left, and members of the Angolan government and security sector pose for a photo following a Women, Peace, and Security conference aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:52 Photo ID: 6828488 VIRIN: 210909-N-LK647-0160 Resolution: 3990x2850 Size: 2.49 MB Location: LUANDA, AO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210909-N-LK647-0160 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.