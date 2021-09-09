210909-N-LK647-0085 LUANDA, Angola (Sept. 9, 2021) Cmdr. Ernique Sesler, executive officer, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams, welcomes women leaders from the Angolan security sector aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) for a Women, Peace, and Security conference, Sept. 9, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:51 Photo ID: 6828493 VIRIN: 210909-N-LK647-0085 Resolution: 3925x2804 Size: 1.6 MB Location: LUANDA, AO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210909-N-LK647-0085 [Image 17 of 17], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.