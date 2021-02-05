Brig. Gen. Joseph R. Baldwin, Arizona Army National Guard’s land component commander, speaks to Soldiers of A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion during a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Approximately 88 Soldiers from the signal company will travel to Fort Hood, Texas where they will mobilize and deploy to Kuwait in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for nine months. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:39 Photo ID: 6627902 VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-025 Resolution: 5643x3174 Size: 6.23 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.