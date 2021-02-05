Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13]

    Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Arizona Army National Guard Cpt. Steven P. Damon, commander of A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, salutes the U.S. flag during the playing of the National Anthem at a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Damon and his unit of more than 80 Soldiers will spend the next nine months in the Middle East supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:39
    Photo ID: 6627903
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-035
    Resolution: 4037x3028
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Citizen Soldier
    Middle East
    Deployment
    Signal Company
    A Co. 422 ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT