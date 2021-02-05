Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Cpt. Steven P. Damon, commander of A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, salutes the U.S. flag during the playing of the National Anthem at a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Damon and his unit of more than 80 Soldiers will spend the next nine months in the Middle East supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

