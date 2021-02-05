Arizona Army National Guard Pvt. Gilbert J. Esqueda spends time with his five-year-old daughter Naomi at Papago Park Military Reservation May 2, 2021, before having to say goodbye to her for nine months. Esqueda and the other Soldiers assigned to A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, left behind their loved ones shortly after a sendoff ceremony to Support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:42 Photo ID: 6627892 VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-006 Resolution: 4394x3296 Size: 2.54 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.