Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Pvt. Gilbert J. Esqueda spends time with his five-year-old daughter Naomi at Papago Park Military Reservation May 2, 2021, before having to say goodbye to her for nine months. Esqueda and the other Soldiers assigned to A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, left behind their loved ones shortly after a sendoff ceremony to Support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
|05.02.2021
|05.04.2021 01:42
|6627892
|210502-Z-LW032-006
|4394x3296
|2.54 MB
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|3
|0
