Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Samuel Rodriguez, a multichannel transmission operator with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, softly kisses his two-month-old son’s head, while spending his last few hours in Arizona with family May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. This is Rodriguez’s first deployment away from his family, where he and his unit will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield in Middle East for nine months. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:42 Photo ID: 6627893 VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-007 Resolution: 4871x3653 Size: 2.78 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.