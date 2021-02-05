Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 3 of 13]

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Arizona Army National Guard Spc. Samuel Rodriguez, a multichannel transmission operator with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, softly kisses his two-month-old son’s head, while spending his last few hours in Arizona with family May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. This is Rodriguez’s first deployment away from his family, where he and his unit will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield in Middle East for nine months. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:42
    Photo ID: 6627893
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-007
    Resolution: 4871x3653
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Citizen Soldier
    Middle East
    Deployment
    Signal Company
    A Co. 422 ESB

