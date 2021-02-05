Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Gustavo Calderon holds his daughters Delilah, 6, and Ximema, 5, while sitting with his wife Brisqui and son Julio, 4, May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Caldreron, an automated logistical specialist with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, spent his last few hours in Arizona with family before attending a sendoff ceremony and leaving on a nine-month deployment to the middle east. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

