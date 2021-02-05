Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Cpl. Lehy Martinez, with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, holds up his four-year-old son Ezra while family members take photos at a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation. Martinez and more 80 than other Arizona Guard Soldiers will leave families and loved ones behind as they head to the Middle East for nine months in support Operation Inherit Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

