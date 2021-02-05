Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

An Arizona Army National Guard Pvt. Bryan Estradas from A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion hugs his mother before a sendoff ceremony for his unit May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Soldiers with the unit, which is assigned to 158th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 198th Regional Support Group, will travel to the Middle East for nine months in support of Operation Inherent Freedom and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
