Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Four-year-old Ezra Martinez watched his father, Arizona Army National Guard Cpl. Lehy Martinez, stand in formation during a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation. A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion Soldiers, spent the morning with their families and loved ones before departing Arizona in support Operation Inherit Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield during a nine-month mission in the Middle East. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)
