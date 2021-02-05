Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Cpt. Steven P. Damon, commander of A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, speaks to his Soldiers during their sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Damon and his unit of approximately 88 Soldiers will mobilize from Fort Hood, Texas then spend the next nine months in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

