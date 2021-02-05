Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 10 of 13]

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Arizona Army National Guard Cpt. Steven P. Damon, commander of A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, speaks to his Soldiers during their sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Damon and his unit of approximately 88 Soldiers will mobilize from Fort Hood, Texas then spend the next nine months in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Citizen Soldier
    Middle East
    Deployment
    Signal Company
    A Co. 422 ESB

