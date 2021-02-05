Arizona Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Orlando S. Huicochea, with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, holds his six-month-old son Ezra while spending time with his family before leaving on an overseas deployment May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation. Huicochea is one of more than 80 Citizen Soldiers who will leave their families and loved ones behind to support Operation Inherit Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for nine months in the Middle East. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:39 Photo ID: 6627891 VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-003 Resolution: 5355x4016 Size: 4.37 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.