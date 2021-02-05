Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 11 of 13]

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian Barbour 

    198th Regional Support Group

    Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Flint, Arizona Army National Guard command sergeant major, presents 1st Sgt. Chivona Cruz, A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion first sergeant, with an Arizona State flag during a sendoff ceremony for her unit May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Presentation of the state flag to A Co., 422nd which is deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission, symbolizes trust the Arizona National Guard has placed in the unit’s leadership to return their Soldiers back home safely. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:40
    Photo ID: 6627901
    VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-027
    Resolution: 5172x3448
    Size: 6.46 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East
    Arizona Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Citizen Soldier
    Middle East
    Deployment
    Signal Company
    A Co. 422 ESB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT