Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott M. Flint, Arizona Army National Guard command sergeant major, presents 1st Sgt. Chivona Cruz, A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion first sergeant, with an Arizona State flag during a sendoff ceremony for her unit May 2, 2021, at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. Presentation of the state flag to A Co., 422nd which is deploying to the Middle East for a nine-month mission, symbolizes trust the Arizona National Guard has placed in the unit’s leadership to return their Soldiers back home safely. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US