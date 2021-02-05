Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion stand in formation, surrounded by family, friends and guests during a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. A Co. 422nd ESB, which mission is to established and manage communication and information systems for the command and control of combined armed forces across the battlefield, will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield during their nine-month deployment to the Middle East. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Date Posted: 05.04.2021 01:40 Photo ID: 6627898 VIRIN: 210502-Z-LW032-017 Resolution: 6032x3393 Size: 7.43 MB Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East [Image 13 of 13], by SFC Brian Barbour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.