Arizona National Guard Soldiers Deploy to Middle East

Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers with A Company, 422nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion, salute the U.S. flag during the playing of the National Anthem at a sendoff ceremony May 2, 2021 at Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix. The unit, which is comprised of more than 80 Soldiers, will deploy to the Middle East where they will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield for the next nine months. (Arizona Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brian A. Barbour)

Date Taken: 05.02.2021 Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US