U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

Tech. Sgt. Brian Gates, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, waits for the green light to release a container delivery system from a C-130J Super Hercules near Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The high velocity CDS’s, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies were delivered in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The two-day joint exercise involved the U.S. Marines, Air Force, Army and Navy, providing an opportunity to enhance their joint force operational wartime capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP