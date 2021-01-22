Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 6 of 15]

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares for an air drop mission supporting Joint Exercise Littoral Strike, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The two-day exercise, conducted at Fuji Range training complex, focused on joint service operational integration between the U.S. Air Force, Marines, Army and Navy. The 36th AS supported the exercise by conducting an aerial resupply of container delivery system bundles which simulated food, water, ammunition and medical supplies for the Marines on the ground. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USMC
    Yokota Air Base
    Joint Training
    C-130J
    INDOPACOM

