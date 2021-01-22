U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares for an air drop mission supporting Joint Exercise Littoral Strike, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The two-day exercise, conducted at Fuji Range training complex, focused on joint service operational integration between the U.S. Air Force, Marines, Army and Navy. The 36th AS supported the exercise by conducting an aerial resupply of container delivery system bundles which simulated food, water, ammunition and medical supplies for the Marines on the ground. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

