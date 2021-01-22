U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

Capt. Jay Lambert, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, performs pre-flight checks at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity container delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies, in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The exercise allowed the U.S. Air Force, Marines, Army and Navy to enhance their joint force capabilities in a simulated wartime theater. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

