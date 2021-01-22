U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

C-130J Super Hercules pilots assigned to the 36th Airlift Wing fly over the Kanto Plains, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity container delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies, in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The two-day exercise provided an opportunity for the U.S. Marines, Air Force, Army and Navy to familiarize themselves on their respective tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

