    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 4 of 15]

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Jay Lambert, center left, and Capt. Bernie Cox, center right, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilots, discuss mission operations for Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on operational integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. The 36th AS supported the exercise by providing aerial resupply to the Marines on the ground so they were able to conduct follow-on operations. . (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:44
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    TAGS

    PACAF
    USMC
    Yokota Air Base
    Joint Training
    C-130J
    INDOPACOM

