U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

Staff Sgt. Jay Tuazon, left, and Tech. Sgt. Brian Gates, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmasters, check a container delivery system bundle at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity containerized delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The two-day exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy to enhance tactical skill sets in a simulated wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021