A container delivery system prepares to be air dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, near Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity CDS’s, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The exercise allowed the U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy to enhance their operational capabilities by joint force coordination, on the ground and from the sky. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:45 Photo ID: 6500616 VIRIN: 210122-F-PS661-1226 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 2.66 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.