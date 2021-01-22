Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A container delivery system prepares to be air dropped from a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, near Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity CDS’s, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The exercise allowed the U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy to enhance their operational capabilities by joint force coordination, on the ground and from the sky. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6500616
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PS661-1226
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.66 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise, by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USMC
    Yokota Air Base
    Joint Training
    C-130J
    INDOPACOM

