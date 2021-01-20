U.S. Marine Corps, Army and Air Force military members discuss mission operations for Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. It consisted of various simulated wartime scenarios, including an aerial resupply by the 36th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6500604
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-PS661-1022
|Resolution:
|6047x4031
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
