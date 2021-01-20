U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

U.S. Marine Corps, Army and Air Force military members discuss mission operations for Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. It consisted of various simulated wartime scenarios, including an aerial resupply by the 36th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

