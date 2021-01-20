Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 1 of 15]

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps, Army and Air Force military members discuss mission operations for Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. It consisted of various simulated wartime scenarios, including an aerial resupply by the 36th Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:47
    Photo ID: 6500604
    VIRIN: 210120-F-PS661-1022
    Resolution: 6047x4031
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise
    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USMC
    Yokota Air Base
    Joint Training
    C-130J
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT