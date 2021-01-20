U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

U.S. Air Force Capt. Bernie Cox, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, discusses mission operations for Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 20, 2021. The 36th AS conducted an aerial resupply of high velocity container delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies in support of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

