A C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron prepares for an air drop mission supporting Joint Exercise Littoral Strike, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The two-day exercise, conducted in the Fuji Range training complex, allowed the U.S. Air Force, Marines, Army and Navy to enhance their joint force warfighting capabilities. During the second day of the exercise, the 36th AS conducted a container delivery system air drop, which simulated food, water, ammunition and medical supplies, intended for the Marines on the ground. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:45 Photo ID: 6500610 VIRIN: 210122-F-PS661-1095 Resolution: 5990x3937 Size: 1.04 MB Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.