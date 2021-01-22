U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

Tech. Sgt. Brian Gates, 36th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, checks container delivery systems before loading them onto a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The CDS’s, which simulated food, ammunition and medical supplies, were air dropped onto the Fuji Range training complex drop zone in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike. The two-day exercise provided an opportunity for U.S. Marines, Army, Air Force and Navy to combine and enhance tactical knowledge sets in a simulated wartime environment. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

