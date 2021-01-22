Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

    TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Bernie Cox, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, performs pre-flight checks before conducting an air drop mission in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. The 36th AS supported the exercise by delivering container delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies to the designated drop zone at Fuji Range training complex. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 01:45
    Photo ID: 6500611
    VIRIN: 210122-F-PS661-1135
    Resolution: 6134x3900
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: TOKYO, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USMC
    Yokota Air Base
    Joint Training
    C-130J
    INDOPACOM

