U.S. forces enhance joint capabilities during exercise

Capt. Bernie Cox, 36th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules pilot, performs pre-flight checks before conducting an air drop mission in support of Joint Exercise Littoral Strike at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021. The two-day exercise focused on integration between the U.S. Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy. The 36th AS supported the exercise by delivering container delivery systems, simulating food, water, ammunition and medical supplies to the designated drop zone at Fuji Range training complex. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 01.22.2021