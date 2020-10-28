Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 14 of 21]

    Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman assists a simulated victim during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario was part of the Samurai Readiness Inspection Exercise, which is aimed at testing 374th Airlift Wing Airmen’s capabilities to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:14
    Photo ID: 6405032
    VIRIN: 201028-F-KG439-1185
    Resolution: 6829x4878
    Size: 11.68 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire
    PACAF
    Japan
    first responders
    live fire
    mascal
    Yokota AB
    exercise
    USAF
    egress
    mass casualty
    active shooter
    samurai readiness inspection

