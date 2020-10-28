Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

A 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman assists a simulated victim during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario was part of the Samurai Readiness Inspection Exercise, which is aimed at testing 374th Airlift Wing Airmen’s capabilities to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

Date Taken: 10.28.2020
Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP