A simulated victim cries in pain during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario was part of the Samurai Readiness Inspection which is aimed at testing the 374th Airlift Wing Airmen’s capabilities to respond at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6405027
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-KG439-1169
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|16.83 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
