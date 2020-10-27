Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

Staff Sgt. Larry Kyles, left, and Airman 1st Class Garrett Cook, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, participate in a simulated aircraft fire and egress training scenario during a Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Readiness exercise scenario’s are designed to enhance base preparedness through training and practicing skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

