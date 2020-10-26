A 374th Security Forces Squadron and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force patrol arrives on-scene at a simulated active shooter scenario, Oct. 26, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. They performed this during the Samurai Readiness Inspection, a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6405035
|VIRIN:
|201026-F-KG439-1215
|Resolution:
|6485x4632
|Size:
|17.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
