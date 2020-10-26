A Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member helps detain a simulated active shooter during a Samurai Readiness Inspection Exercise, Oct. 26, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Samurai Readiness Inspection is a full-scale exercise designed to enhance base preparedness through training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|10.26.2020
|10.28.2020 04:14
|6405036
|201026-F-KG439-1216
|6443x4602
|15.76 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
