Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron assist a simulated victim during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario allowed Yokota Airmen to enhance their preparedness and abilities to respond in case of a real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6405034
|VIRIN:
|201028-F-KG439-1215
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|13.96 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT