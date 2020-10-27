Firefighters assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron assist a simulated patient during a live-fire training scenario, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario is part of a Samurai Readiness Inspection designed to enhance base readiness through training and practicing skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2020 Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:15 Photo ID: 6405021 VIRIN: 201027-F-KG439-1055 Resolution: 6608x4720 Size: 13.21 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.