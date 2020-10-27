Firefighters assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron assist a simulated patient during a live-fire training scenario, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario is part of a Samurai Readiness Inspection designed to enhance base readiness through training and practicing skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:15
|Photo ID:
|6405021
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-KG439-1055
|Resolution:
|6608x4720
|Size:
|13.21 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT