Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron assist a simulated victim during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario was part of the Samurai Readiness Inspection Exercise which allowed Airmen to enhance their ability to respond in a real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

