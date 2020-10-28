Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

    Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron run to assist simulated victims during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario allowed Yokota Airmen to enhance their preparedness and abilities to respond in case of a real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 10.28.2020 04:14
    Photo ID: 6405033
    VIRIN: 201028-F-KG439-1219
    Resolution: 4509x3221
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection, by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fire
    PACAF
    Japan
    first responders
    live fire
    mascal
    Yokota AB
    exercise
    USAF
    egress
    mass casualty
    active shooter
    samurai readiness inspection

