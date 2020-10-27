Airman 1st Class Garrett Cook, left, Staff Sgt. Larry Kyles 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, participate in a simulated aircraft fire and egress training scenario during a Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Readiness exercise scenario’s are designed to enhance base preparedness through training and practicing skillsets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6405026
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-KG439-1167
|Resolution:
|6813x4866
|Size:
|15.81 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
