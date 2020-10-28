Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection

A 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman bandages the arm of a simulated victim during a mass casualty training scenario, Oct. 28, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The training scenario was part of the Samurai Readiness Inspection, aimed at enhancing the base’s preparedness and ability to respond to any real-world contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)

