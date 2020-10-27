Staff Sgt. Larry Kyles, left, and Airman 1st Class Garrett Cook, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, participate in a simulated aircraft fire and egress training scenario during a Samurai Readiness Inspection exercise, Oct. 27, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. Live-fire training scenarios ensure 374th CES firefighters are proficient and prepared to properly handle real-world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Juan Torres)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.28.2020 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6405024
|VIRIN:
|201027-F-KG439-1104
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota participates in Samurai Readiness Inspection [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
