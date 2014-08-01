200603-N-XX200-3125
APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Elwin Familiar, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), checks in U.S. Sailors returning from off-base quarantine June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 21:42
|Photo ID:
|6230168
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-XX200-3125
|Resolution:
|3944x5909
|Size:
|889.25 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT