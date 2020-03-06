Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 22]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-N0274-2051

    APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Sailors return to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kaylianna Genier)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Photo ID: 6230152
    VIRIN: 200603-N-N0274-2051
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Guam
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

