200603-N-N0274-2051



APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Sailors return to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kaylianna Genier)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.03.2020 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU