PHILIPPINE SEA (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Rachel Womack, from Prescott, Ariz., assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, carries a chock and tie-down chains as a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag flies over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA