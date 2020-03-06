200603-N-KB540-4010
APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Xavier Salazar, from Tucson, Ariz., left, and Quartermaster 3rd Class Patrick Souvannaluet, from San Diego, display a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
