APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Xavier Salazar, from Tucson, Ariz., removes a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” from a halyard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)

Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU