APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Xavier Salazar, from Tucson, Ariz., removes a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” from a halyard aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 21:40
|Photo ID:
|6230151
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-KB540-4015
|Resolution:
|3082x4748
|Size:
|728.03 KB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by SN Alexander Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
