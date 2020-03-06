200603-N-SH180-2487



APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Sailors perform morning colors on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag flies, June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

