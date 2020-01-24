Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-SH180-3105

    APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies the flag of Guam and a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 21:41
    Photo ID: 6230161
    VIRIN: 200603-N-SH180-3105
    Resolution: 3662x5127
    Size: 837.74 KB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

