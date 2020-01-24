200603-N-SH180-3105
APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies the flag of Guam and a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 21:41
|Photo ID:
|6230161
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-SH180-3105
|Resolution:
|3662x5127
|Size:
|837.74 KB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by PO3 Zachary Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT