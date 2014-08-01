200603-N-XX200-3055



APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Roel Lunod, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), organizes U.S. Sailors returning from off-base quarantine June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

