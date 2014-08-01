Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.08.2014

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200603-N-XX200-4192

    APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Patrick Rowley, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, reads a check-off list on a bus carrying U.S. Sailors returning from off-base quarantine to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2014
    Date Posted: 06.03.2020 21:43
    Photo ID: 6230170
    VIRIN: 200603-N-XX200-4192
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: APRA HARBOR, GU 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

