200603-N-XX200-4192
APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Patrick Rowley, assigned to the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, reads a check-off list on a bus carrying U.S. Sailors returning from off-base quarantine to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2014
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2020 21:43
|Photo ID:
|6230170
|VIRIN:
|200603-N-XX200-4192
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 22 of 22], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT