200603-N-XX200-2017
APRA HARBOR (June 3, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) flies a replica of Capt. Oliver Hazard Perry’s “Don’t Give Up the Ship” flag at Apra Harbor June 3, 2020. Following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Theodore Roosevelt completed carrier qualifications June 2 and is in Guam for resupply during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|06.03.2020
|06.03.2020 21:42
|6230164
|200603-N-XX200-2017
|3585x5377
|1.77 MB
|APRA HARBOR, GU
|2
|2
|0
